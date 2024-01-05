Celebrated Ghanaian musician Yaa Jackson showed the handsome face of her son Luckiest JJ for the first time on his first birthday

The little boy rocked a jacket, a white t-shirt, black trousers and Nike sneakers in his first birthday photos

Many people admired how handsome Luckiest JJ looked in his birthday photos

Ghanaian songstress Yaa Jackson got the internet buzzing when she posted pictures of her adorable son showing his face for the first time.

Yaa Jackson shows his son's face for the first time

In light of her son's birthday, Yaa Jackson shared adorable pictures of her and her adorable son who is known as Luckiest JJ.

The little boy turned one on January 5, 2024, and pictures of his handsomeness have flooded the internet.

In his birthday photos, the son of the Baby Mama crooner looked dapper in a blue jacket, a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. To style up his look, Luckiest JJ rocked Nike sneakers.

His hair was parted in the middle and braided into cornrows from the middle to the side.

Photos of Yaa Jackson celebrating her son on his first birthday.

Ghanaians react to seeing Luckiest JJ's face for the first time

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians after seeing Yaa Jackson's son's face for the first time.

nanayaalovester said:

Finally, we have seen his fine face

julietopoku77 said:

Happy birthday to you baby J. Keep growing in God’s Grace . January borns we rock

damaris_blaq1 said:

Birthday blessings handsome

nba_.monies said:

Finally you don show his face

hajiasnoochy said:

He’s so handsome ❤️Happy birthday JJ ❤️

bby__wiland said:

Happy Birthday January Borns are Cute

adwoa_goldie_gh said:

Happy first birthday jj❤️

sika.collections said:

Happy birthday JJ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Below are more photos of Yaa Jackson and her son.

