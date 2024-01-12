Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese disclosed that 2023 was a great year for him since he made a lot of money

Speaking to Zionfelix, the 'Trap House' crooner revealed that he made GH¢2 million in five days in 2023

Many people in the comment section of the post opined that he was bragging and that it was not true

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese revealed that he made a lot of money during the Christmas festivities in 2023.

Kwaw Kese in photos. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom and @kwawkese

Source: Instagram

Kwaw Kese speaks on how things went for him in 2023

In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Kwaw Kese shared a review of how his 2023 went, which he concluded by saying that he made a lot of money.

The 'Let Me Do My Thing' hitmaker said that it was massive and that it was a great year for him. Sharing more details he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I made GH¢2 million in five days in 2023. From 25th to 31st."

Excited, he said he is hopeful about 2024 and plans to triple the money he made the previous year.

Sharing a piece of advice for the youth, Kwaw Kese urged them to be themselves, encouraged them to be original, work hard and pray hard.

Video of Kwaw Kese sharing a review of his 2023 with Zionfelix.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kwaw sharing how much money he made in 2023

Below are some of the opinions from Ghanaians as Kwaw Kese revealed the amount of money he made in the Christmas holidays.

anambrafirstson3 said:

That money is a change to be bragging about as a celebrity that you are

swanzi___jr said:

GRA Will DM Your Management Anytime Soon! What they Hate Is What You Doin’

radical_gadafi said:

He is now learning from Wale . Wale will continue to be their leader

kwesi_todd said:

If you made that kind of money in 5 days then Wale no dey lie if he talk say he get money chale because Wale do more days and weeks so make we start dey calculate

nanakissi97 said:

At your age still telling lies to Ghanaian which money ? Mobile money from friends or your 2-4 rapper songs

youngleegh said:

U play free shows for December we all know

mikeofficialgh777 said:

Yoooo Kwaw, go and pay taxes to IRA

stoneypapaa said:

So what be your impact in Ghana bro what you do for the society abeg ...noise makers rich men

Kwaw Kese's daughter marks 7th b'day in stylish outfits

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaw Kese's daughter Docilla Nanahemaa Botwe turned seven on September 28, 2023.

To celebrate, she slayed in different gorgeous outfits as she posed elegantly in the pictures. Many people wished her well and shared sweet messages with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh