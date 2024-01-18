Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie eulogised his photographer Kaptin for launching his exhibition dubbed Strands & Structures.

Kaptin followed in the steps of his boss who had recently opened his Rapperholic concert which embodied awards, quotes and other items significant in his over decade in the music industry

Sarkodie visited the venue and took time to go through the art pieces, and also met die-hard fans who wanted a selfie

To support his photographer, Kaptin, multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie visited the venue at his exhibition.

The 'Otan' crooner toured the venue and went through the art pieces, as well as the murals and took pictures which he shared on his Instagram.

In the caption of the post, Sarkodie hailed Kaptin for taking this big step in his creative career by launching an exhibition. He wrote:

Big shouts @iamkaptin “STRANDS & STRUCTURES” exhibition

While touring the exhibition, Sarkodie met fans as well as students who were there as a group on an excursion.

Below are photos of Sarkodie visiting the exhibition of his photographer Kaptin.

