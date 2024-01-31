Universal Music Group (UMG) is set to pull down songs from its international and African musicians from TikTok

This comes after both companies failed to come to an agreement in terms of appropriate compensation for their artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTokers

This agreement means that TikTokers would not be able to use songs licenced under UMG in their content

TikTokers who are fans of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and many other African musicians as well as international, will have to say goodbye to the songs of their favourite musicians on the entertainment app.

TikTok to pull down songs under Universal Music Group

TikTok is set to remove several songs from its platform after the company failed to reach an agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's leading music company.

UMG, which represents several artists such as Nigeria's Mr Eazi, Ghana's Stonebwoy, Nigeria's Yemi Alade, South Africa's Nasty C, America's Taylor Swift, Canada's The Weeknd, and Canada's Drake, accused TikTok of trying to pay a fraction of the fair value for its music and of bullying and intimidating it during negotiations.

UMG further stated that it would stop licensing its music to TikTok when its current contract expires on January 31, 2024. This means that TikTokers would not be able to use songs from the music company in their content.

The music company also expressed its concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence and online safety on its musicians.

TikTok, a Chinese-owned company with over one billion users worldwide, said that UMG was putting its own selfish interest above that of its artists.

TikTok said that it was unfortunate that UMG had decided to walk away from a platform that serves as a free promotional and discovery tool for creatives and musicians.

Below are more details on the issues between UMG and TikTok.

