Comic actor Funny Face proposed marriage to Wendy Shay and promised her $50 million in the comment section of her Instagram post

This comes after the comic actor watched a video of Wendy Shay singing one of her songs while driving and her sweet voice mesmerised him

Many were concerned about her safety while toehrs talked about the sweet tune

Comedian and comic actor Funny Face expressed his love for musician Wendy Shay after she shared on social media a video of her singing one of her songs while driving.

Funny Face and Wendy Shay in photos. Image Credit: @therealfunnyface and @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Funny Face proposed marriage to Wendy Shay

Funny Face, after watching a lovely video of Wendy Shay singing one of her sweet tunes, instantly fell in love with her.

The comedian took to the comment section of Wendy Shay's video posted on her Instagram page and wrote:

Because of this song .. am going to marry you @wendyshayofficial .. I will give u 50 million dollars .. Remember we are all from KWAHU .. Asaase Aban ! .. Yente .. GYAI !! So da haterz can’t come to our wedding .. they can’t climb the mountain ❤️

Below is a screenshot of Funny Face's comment under Wendy Shay's post.

Funny Face's comment under Wendy Shay's post. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Wendy Shay sang and drove in the video

Wendy Shay's fans talked about how much they loved the song she sang while driving in the video, while others pleaded with her to focus on driving since they were concerned for her safety on the road.

bchargie said:

Your vocals alone ❤

lcdlf4_agml said:

Please concentrate when driving. If you took Fuhrerschein in Germany you should know what you doing is risky

mrmichaelny said:

Love the jersey

azubikejoe1 said:

You're my favourite artist I love you so much

leeratour_maleka said:

When are u coming to South Africa?

flowz_man_ said:

Since day one I love your music pls try ft Nigeria

op_mandem said:

Chief driver ❤️

Below is a video of Wendy Shay singing her song and driving.

“Spiritual”: Asamoah Gyan vibed to Holy Father by Wendy Shay, clip delighted fans

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has filmed himself singing and vibing to the song Holy Father by Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay.

The former Ghana captain's genuine enjoyment was palpable, making fans feel a part of his experience.

Netizens who reached out in the comments section of a video posted on Instagram loved every bit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh