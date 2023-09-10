The Grandpapa of hiplife Reggie Rockstone shared his knowledge about Okomfo Kwadee's current health situation

The veteran musician revealed that he has been in touch with Kwadee's caretaker, who has assured him that the rapper is in good shape

Reggie Rockstone shared this information with YEN.com.gh as a follow-up on the rapper's health status

Ghanaian legendary hiplife musician Reggie Rockstone has addressed the trending video of Okomfo Kwadee in lousy shape. Reggie Rockstone disclosed that the video was old and not a current depiction of Kwadee's life.

He added that the hiplife rapper has neither lapsed into addiction nor starved in an abandoned place.

Reggie Rockstone added that Okomfo Kwadee is currently recuperating in his hometown in the north.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a trending video of Okomfo Kwadee looking sick again. In a follow-up report, the entertainment desk spoke to Reggie Rockstone, who clarified the situation.

He said, "The videos are old videos. It's not a new video. And he's (Kwadee) in the north with his grandparents or his parents. Because I know who is working directly, so I called him. So he's fine."

Kwadee says he has more clout than Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Okomfo Kwadee's belief that after going on a ten-year-long hiatus, he is still relevant.

The hiplife legend challenged the current top artiste crop to defend their title.

According to Kwadee, he is more popular than Sarkodie, Stoneboy and Co. He added that the kind of crowd and following he pulled during his hay days is an undefeated aspect of his music career.

Okomfo Kwadee's mother details her son's condition, cries for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Kwadee's mother's cry for help for her son's sanity.

According to the distraught mother, Okomfo Kwadee has been abandoned in a rehab centre after a mental breakdown. She added that she had tried all she could to help her "sick" son get better but to no avail.

Kwadee's mother pleaded with friends, fans and the general public to help her seek proper medical care for him.

