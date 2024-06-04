Kuami Eugene claims that the music industry is "a bloody game" and that people are ready to do anything for validation

The singer made this claim in a cryptic social media post after Saturday’s TGMA event

The post has sparked a lot of reactions from fellow artistes and social media users

Celebrated Ghanaian singer and producer, Kuami Eugene, is trending on social media after a recent cryptic post he shared on social media.

Kuami Eugene Claims Music Industry Is A Bloody Game Now Photo Source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene calls the music industry a bloody game

Kuami Eugene took to social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) to call the Ghanaian music industry a “bloody game”.

He also claimed that there were people in the industry who were willing to resort to anything to get the validation they want.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer tweeted;

“The Music Industry no be how the fans dey see am. It’s a bloody game now. People will do anything, pull any string for validation. Ay3 tan !!!!!!”

The singer made this claim moments after the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) event, where he won the awards for the Best Highlife artiste of the year and the Best Music video.

Below is the social media post:

Artistes and social media users react to Kuami Eugene's post

Kuami Eugene’s post sparked huge reactions. Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaian artistes and social media users to Kuami Eugene’s social media post.

Music duo, DopeNation commented: “See the kettle calling the pot black!”

Hiplife legend, Tic Tac also commented: “Always been like that Kuami, just keep it coming and continue doing you. I have no doubt that you shall surpass your own levels. Consider whatever you are going through, or you have witnessed as a challenge you must overcome on your way to greatness. Welcome to the game proper. By the way, congratulations on your new feat yesterday. You’ve got too much sauce to be licked by your fans just believe that and never back out.”

@Yhaa_Queen wrote: “Eeiii Eugene, why were you expecting an award that you didn’t get?”

@_theurbanafro_ wrote: “You've been in the game for some time now. It wasn't necessary to post this. You've done well; just come back harder next year.”

@sodygotkeys commented: “Dem pull strings make dem crown you highlife king that year … eno be you??”

Kuami Eugene And DJ Vyrusky Drop New Song Titled Follow Who Know Road (Video)

In other news, Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky, have shared a video on his Instagram page of them dancing hard to their new song titled "Follow Who Know Road".

The new collaboration is the third song Kuami Eugene has released or has been featured on after his near-fatal car accident over a month ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh