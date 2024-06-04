Shatta Wale has been billed as one of the artistes for football legend, Emmanuel Adebayor's retirement concert

Shatta Wale announced his involvement in the concert via a video shared by Adebayor on TikTok

The concert, dubbed The Jubilee Concert, will take place in Lome, the capital of Togo later in June

Ghanaian Dancehall star, Shatta Wale, is set to perform at Togolese football legend, Emmanuel Adebayor's retirement concert later this month.

Shatta Wale Set For Performance At Emmanuel Adebayor's Retirement Concert

Emmanuel Adebayor, in a video on Tiktok, announced Shatta Wale as one of the numerous artistes performing at his event later this month.

In the Tiktok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale expressed his gratitude to the football legend for the opportunity to perform at his event to commemorate his retirement.

He also urged his fans in Togo to troop to the venue, the Stade de Kegue, in their numbers to support the former Arsenal striker as he bows out of the game.

Below is the announcement video from Adeyabor's Tiktok:

Adebayor's retirement

Emmanuel Adebayor officially announced his retirement from football in 2023 via a press release after an illustrious career that saw him play for top European football clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

“My professional career has come to an end. We have lived together moments of joy and intense emotions, in my respective clubs as well as with the selection of the Togolese National Team," the press release stated.

He also announced the postponement of his retirement party, which was set for 2023 to June, 2024.

“Join me in June 2024 for this grandiose event which will take the form of a sports festival for the promotion values of peace, stability and cohesion between the peoples of Africa,” he added.

Adebayor's retirement celebration will kick off on 19th June, 2024 with a youth marathon event and a women's football tournament before it concludes with the music concert.

