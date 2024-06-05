Asamoah Gyan has revealed how much he received when he was signed from amateur to professional football

In a video making rounds on social media, the former Black Stars captain disclosed that he was signed for GH¢500 by Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals in 2003

Even with this, he said Liberty Professionals only gave him half of the agreed transfer fee

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has opened up about the beginning of his career, starting from amateur to professional.

The former captain of the Black Stars honed his footballing skills at colt side Great Cedabs before he was snapped up by the then Ghanaian Premier League team Liberty Professionals in 2003.

Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: @y1079fm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

About 21 years later, Asamoah Gyan, popularly referred to as Baby Jet, revealed how much he was signed from Great Cedabs to Liberty Professional.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he said Liberty Professionals, based in Dansoman, paid GH¢500 to acquire his services from his amateur club.

He further disclosed that the Dansoman-based club paid only GH¢250 out of the agreed transfer fee of GH¢500.

Asamoah Gyan said he used part of the money to fix one of his senior brother's vehicles for his personal use.

"I was signed for GH¢500 from Colts to Liberty. At that time, it was a lot of money, and then I was given GH¢250. I always tell them they owe me," he said.

"So this GH¢250, one of my brother's old cars, you know, he didn't want me to drive at that time, but one of his old cars was there, but the engine was a bit faulty. So I took GH¢100, I went to Abossey Okai, bought a new engine and then I fixed it in the car," he added.

He said he used the remaining balance for his upkeep, adding that Liberty Professionals, who are now languishing in the lower leagues in Ghana, paid him a monthly salary of GH¢100.

Asamoah left Liberty Professionals in the summer of 2004 to join Italian Serie A side Udinese after registering 10 goals in 16 matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss the value of the cedi

Baby Jet's claim of buying a new car engine for GH¢100 sparked a discussion among netizens, who chanced on his video, about how quickly the Ghanaian cedi lost its value against major trading currencies.

A few reactions to the video shared on TikTok by @y1079fm are compiled below.

@Perfect Stitch Fashion commented:

"So Jx a few years ago 100 cedis could buy an engine."

@kwakubempong also replied:

"The value is.the same, we were deceived hmm."

@PHYSH BONE said:

"5million was more that time. Cos I was paying school fees of GHC110,000 as my school fees that time."

SparbyReal_TVn also said:

"Engine 100gh in 2004 what is going on I’m Ghana now hmmmmm."

@MANSA MUSAH also commented:

"Tico was 4million then so it’s was money."

Asamoah Gyan meets a former Colts teammate in Tamale

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan was full of praise for his former Colts football teammate, Mr Annor.

Gyan met Mr Annor, whom he played with at Great Cedabs, a juvenile football team in Accra, at Tamale during a recent tour.

Gyan described his ex-Colts teammate, who is now a coach, as one of the best defenders during their amateur days.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh