Shatta Wale: School Boy Mesmerises Netizens As He Sings Minamino Sin Word For Word
- A young boy has stunned netizens with his love for Shatta Wale's songs
- A video of him heartily singing Shatta Wale's dancehall hit, Minamino Sin, has popped up online
- Fans thronged the comments section to share their reactions
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has always touted himself as the King of the Streets because of his traction in some of Ghana's most popular neighbourhoods.
A video of a young schoolboy heartily singing one of Shatta Wale's songs has refuelled conversations about the musician's star power.
The video has caught the attention of netizens and sparked mixed reactions online.
Shatta Wale's young fan goes off
Kwadwo Sheldon Studios' Quophi Paradise shared the video of the young schoolboy singing Shatta Wale's Minamino Sin.
The young boy started with the song's third verse and got right into character, not stopping even when the presenter tried to interrupt.
While many netizens hailed the young boy's impeccable love for Shatta Wale's song, others were concerned about its influence on his lifestyle.
A social media user referenced a video in which the young boy expressed his desire to venture into scamming and shun university.
Netizens react to video of a young school boy singing Shatta Wale's song
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video.
@PayaseVandamme said:
Wopre. Allow the bouy to end his flow
@meme_itt wrote:
y’all said shatta no get hit for tha past 2yrs
@Hope_pray5 noted:
Forget the Agenda wale controls the street
@SneakerNyame_ commented;
Shatta wale is him wai
@mr___rii remarked:
Akoa yi beye stubborn..where he get the money sef for ?
@PayaseVandamme added:
Shatta Wale raises GH₵30k in 30 minutes for Buzstop Boys
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had struck fans when he successfully led a fundraising campaign for the Buzstop Boys, a collective focused on sanitation.
He was tasked with raising GH₵10k in 10 minutes for the collective's sanitation project. The supreme leader of the SM fanbase exceeded his target, raising GH₵30k in less than 30 minutes.
