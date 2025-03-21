Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz shared a video on his social media pages of him using the private jet belonging to Ghanaian business mogul, Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The musician confirmed with his social media post that he would be attending the 40th birthday party of Mr Quaye

The video excited many Ghanaian fans who talked about how excited they were to meet him

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has confirmed his invitation to Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party in Ghana. The ceremony is set to take place on March 22, 2025, at the Black Stars Square.

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz uses Richard Quaye's Private Jet. Image Credit: @diamondplatnumz and @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Diamond Platnumz using Richard Quaye's private jet

Diamond Platnumz took to his Instagram page to share a video announcing his trip to Ghana, and in the caption, he made that confirmation.

"Ghana in a Second 🇬🇭❤️."

In the video, the Komasava (Comment Ca Va) was seen alighting from his sleek blue Rolls Royce and boarding the RNAQ-branded private jet belonging to Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Meanwhile, big names across the African continent are set to grace the birthday party of Mr Quaye, as a part of the guest list made its way on social media.

Also, on the evening of March 20, 2025, the Bills Microcredit founder dined with Ghanaian billionaires Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong and members of the East Legon Executive Club and to present to them their invitation to his 40th birthday party.

Diamond Platnumz travelling to Ghana

Reactions to Diamond Platnumz flying to Ghana

The video of Diamond Platnumz confirming his trip to Ghana for the birthday party of Mr Quaye's birthday party on Saturday, March 22, 2025, excited many of his Ghanaian fans.

Many of them took to social media to express their excitement and anticipation of meeting him at the birthday party.

Many others referred to his amorous relationship with Ghanaian musician Fantana in the top charting reality television series, Young, Famous and African.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video of

as.ave said:

"Send my love to everyone please ❤️."

gloriaosarfo said:

"See You Soon Superstar🙌🏽🌟🙌🏽🇬🇭❤️🔥."

simba_wa_morogoro said:

"If you are not the same person from yesterday 😅."

mus_sid1435 said:

"Then the man he get ohhh man sake of the artist dier hmmm Herh 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

lovely.lauren10 said:

"Fantana your boo is in town."

mr.atimakpor said:

"Zari your boo is coming to meet fantana😂😂😂❤️ @iamfantana."

oobedhhope1 said:

"Ei serious o. Talk and do!"

Richard Quaye with his RNAQ private jet

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his private jet. Image Credit: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Richard Quaye speaks about making his first million

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the founder of Quick Angels and Bills Microcredit, sharing his journey to wealth sparked conversations online.

In an exclusive interview with broadcaster Bola Ray on GHOne TV, Quaye said that he made his first million dollars at the age of 27.

He recounted how his entrepreneurial journey began with humble beginnings, working as a local gin (Akpeteshie) seller in Accra before moving abroad, where he took up a job as a kitchen porter.

His story inspired many, with social media users praising his resilience and determination to achieve financial success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh