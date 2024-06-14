Stonebwoy, in a video, addressed the technical issues that affected the sound of artistes at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The dancehall artiste has disclosed that he employed additional sound engineers for his performance at the prestigious music awards event

Netizens who came across the video have praised him for investing in his craft

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has shared his opinion about the sound issues that affected the performances of many Ghanaian artistes at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24).

Stonebwoy explains why his sound was different from others at TGMA24

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Stonebwoy revealed that he employed additional sound engineers' services to improve his performance at the event.

The musician disclosed that he wanted his performance to be unique, so he invested in getting outside sound engineers and equipment to help the TGMA sound production team.

He said:

"I brought in my sound team to attach themselves with the TGMA sound production team. That is why we got that quality performance. I did invest in the production and sound for the show for myself."

Stonebwoy also admitted that he was not present for King Promise's heavily criticised performance at the event. However, he watched it later when fans began comparing both performances on social media.

"King Promise had finished his performance when I got to the auditorium. I was looking forward to his performance, but I missed it. I only watched it when fans started making comparisons on social media."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few social media users' reactions to Stonebwoy's remarks.

@amah_goldd commented:

"Ei this guy really doesn’t joke with his work…he’s got white ppl mentality lol…yes I said it!"

@letsfixgh commented:

"Standard and international Artiste...forget the noise maker..."

@wearevent90 commented:

"BHIM for a reason ❤️❤️❤️ They should learn something from his speech but not hate.❤️❤️"

@gyaulinda commented:

"He also used his own microphone . Great move"

@obaapa_yaa_ahenfua commented:

"A man who means business "

Afia Schwarzenegger criticises King Promise over music performance at TGMA24

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger criticised singer King Promise over his performance at the 2024 TGMAs.

Afia Schwarzenegger described award-winning singer King Promise's musical performance as "disappointing."

In an Instagram post, the social media personality also questioned why the singer couldn't give his best performance at the prestigious event.

