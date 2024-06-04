Afia Schwarzenegger has criticized King Promise for his music performance at this year's TGMA event

King Promise was the opening act the TGMA event and was also the recipient of 3 awards.

Social media users have shared their reactions to Afia's critique

Controversial social media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has criticized singer, King Promise over his performance at this year's TGMA event.

Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts King Promise Over Music Performance

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger criticizes King Promise over TGMA performance

Afia Schwarzenegger described award-winning singer, King Promise's musical performance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event last weekend as "disappointing".

The social media personality, in an Instagram post, also questioned why the singer couldn't give his best performance at the prestigious event.

She shared a TGMA promotional photo of King Promise with the caption:

"A very disappointing performance, bad rendition of your own hit songs... King Promise, why?? THE TERMINATOR HAS BEEN TERMINATED!!!! #TGMA25"

Social media reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger's instagram post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Afia Schwarzenegger's reaction to King Promise's music performance at TGMA.

@sonniebaduuk commented: "He went on first .. it was a dangerous call .. the sound team will use you to test everything "

@maame_boaduwaa_ commented: "The sound wasn’t helping him."

@pris.cy1 wrote: "I said same. I don't understand why when they are being called to perform, they sing the songs far differently unlike the original rythm or tune or whatever"

@withdraw_money_ commented: "He didn’t try kraaaaa...The performance was very bad...."

@iam_ackom commented: "I totally agree with you Afia, I know people will be blaming the sound but hey that's not the case. I love King Promise's songs but charleyyyy his performance was below belt ahhh... Opening performance paaa!!! So far Kwame Eugene has the best performance for me... let's see if any act can nail it too..."

@abinanayaaboampong commented: "He always disappoint us , when it comes to live performances "

Afia Schwarzenegger defends Nhyiraba Kojo

Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger, in a social media post, defended Nhyiraba Kojo, after he was rumoured to be involved in Hajia4Real's US court case.

According to Afia, Nhyiraba Kojo is a businessman with many investments in real estate, nightclubs and lounges across the major cities in Ghana.

She added despite all his success, Nhyiraba Kojo spends many days at a prayer camp to seek the face of God in whatever he does.

She also emphasized that he is not a criminal as alleged and Ghanaians should put huge respect to his name.

