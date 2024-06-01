Global site navigation

TGMA24: Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif And Artiste Of The Year Winners
Celebrities

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 3 min read
  • The 2024 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is scheduled to come off on Saturday, June 1
  • The night will see Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and Black Sherif battle it out for the topmost award
  • YEN.com.gh brings the list of previous winners of the Artiste Of The Year category alongside entertainment journalist Owusu Worae's thoughts

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will come off at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 1.

The 2024 VGMAs, which happens to be the 25th edition of the scheme, pitches Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and Black Sherif against each other for the topmost award, Artiste Of The Year.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of previous winners, showing Sarkodie and Stonebwoy as the only artists to have ever won it.

Ebony, Kuami Eugene, Dady Lumba, Sarkodie
All TGMA Artiste Of The Year winners Photo source: @ebony_reigns, @ghkwaku, @kuamieugene
Source: Instagram

See the list of previous winners below:

2000 - Daddy Lumba

Highlife superstar Daddy Lumba a.k.a. Charles Kwadwo Fosu, won the award and capped it off with a splendid performance.

2001 - Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi, a.k.a. Mr Music Man, won four awards, including the Artiste Of The Year.

2002 - Lord Kenya

Lord Kenya won the Artiste Of The Year in 2002, becoming the first rapper to ever do that.

2003 - Kojo Antwi

2004 - VVIP

2005 - Obour

2006 - Ofori Amponsah

2007 - Samini

2008 - Kwaw Kese

2009 - Okyeame Kwame

2010 - Sarkodie

2011 - VVIP

2012 - Sarkodie

2013 - R2Bees

2014-Shatta Wale

2015 - Stonebwoy

2016 - EL

2017 - Joe Mettle

2018- Ebony

2019 – Annulled

2020 - Kuami Eugene

2021- Diana Hamilton

2022 - KiDi

2023 - Black Sherif

2024 - ???

Overview of VGMA Artiste Of The Year winners

Head of entertainment news at TV3, Owusu Worae, shared his thoughts about the previous winners and his expectations of the current edition.

In a chat with YEN.com.gh, Owusu Worae named his top five Artiste Of The Year picks in the past. For him, Daddy Lumba's win in 2000, Lord Kenya's triumph in 2002, Joe Mettle's win in 2017, and Ebony's win in 2018, the annulment in 2019 are the most iconic.

"The Artiste Of The Year was not the main trophy from the awards' inception. In the early years, the Song Of The Year award winners were made to represent Ghana at the KORA Awards.
"But it is a big deal now. Daddy Lumba's win in 2000, the first ever given out, was iconic. Lord Kenya's win, two years later, was memorable as it established rappers and the Hiplife movement in the awards. Joe Mettle's win in 2017 was the first time a gospel singer had won the ultimate. Ebony's 2018 triumph was historic for two reasons: the first time a female had won the award and the first time it was handed out posthumously. The last standout moment was when the category was annulled in 2019 because of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's fracas," he said.

Owusu Worae indicated he was expecting another keen contest between Stonebwoy and King Promise at this year's awards, adding that Kuami Eugene could spring up a surprise.

Source: YEN.com.gh

