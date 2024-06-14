Black Stars' new coach, Otto Addo, has opened up about his favourite musicians from Ghana and the continent

He named dancehall star Shatta Wale on the list, stating that he loves the musician's Ga songs

The coach's list has caught the attention of numerous Shatta Wale fans online

Otto Addo, Ghana's new coach after Chris Hughton was sacked following the Black Stars' disappointing stint at AFCON 2023, has begun his role.

He supervised Ghana's recent victories against Mali and the Central African Republic, which has increased the Black Stars' chances of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

The coach had an extensive conversation about his strides so far with TV3's 3Sports, during which he opened up about his taste in music.

Otto Addo listens to Shatta Wale

In Otto Addo's recent interview, he expressed his love for Shatta Wale's music and shared a list of his favourite Ghanaian musicians. He said,

"Even though I don't speak Ga, I like to hear Ga. So I love Shatta Wale, especially when he talks and speaks in Ga."

The musician also mentioned Kwesi Arthur, Black Sherif, Mr Eazi and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who he described as a great lyricist.

Netizens react to Otto Addo's list of favourite Ghanaian musicians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Otto Addo's love for Ghanaian music.

@ElSaminou said:

Shatta Wale remains the Goat in the music industry

@Edwin17860444 wrote:

The fact is, Shatta is the most popular musician from Gh across the world, i was in Dubai nd with different people frm diff African countries nd even some of the arabs, if you asked the musician they know in Gh, they first mentioned Shatta nd perhaps struggling to add maybe sark

@Vinzkhid_vhibez noted:

The Industry can hate and blacklist but the street and the fans will keep growing WALE IS THE KING OF GHANA MUSIC

@babsonumar1 remarked:

Hello @ghanafaofficial make sure you extend his contract till the next 50 years. He knows the King

@Likkle_Shatta added:

Stonebwoy would hv gone to visit him for pics if he had mentioned his name

