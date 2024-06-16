King Paluta says bringing the Grammy Awards to Africa will dilute the significance of the program

The award-winning musician added that it should remain that way so that African artists can travel outside of their continent to collect their plaques

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by UTV

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, has shared his opinion about Grammy Africa and how it will promote the African music industry.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards New Artiste Of The Year added that the awards scheme will lose value since top industry players and investors like Song will not travel to Africa for the event.

King Paluta rocks stylish outfits. Photo credit: @kingpalutamusic.

Source: Instagram

King Paluta explained that he has no issue travelling to receive an international award because he will meet great people.

Speaking on the United Showbiz program, King Paluta said,

They should keep the awards where it is because anything that the white man decides to bring to Africa loses its value. We want to fly out of our country to go and receive the awards. That is prestige and that is what we want.

Also, the big music executives will not be attending these award events if they are held in Africa so how do we benefit? I want to win the GRAMMY and catch the eyes of big music executives like Sony Music and if GRAMMYS is now in Africa, then how do I achieve that?

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on the trending video on King Paluta's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kojo_michel stated:

The guy has summarized it all. Is true when u win from Africa it bcos just like a normal African award

1dgustavo stated:

This guy is so real

jay_svane stated:

King got a point tho

kr3kr3_nfoni stated:

Chaaaaaley this guy be the Ish, adey feel ein vibe waaaaaaa

kritikal_music stated:

Yea that’s the life we living here. Go hard or Go home. Simple

real_officialsamuelanderson777 stated:

It is true. The exposure, vibe and energy is not the same.

kojoslim_016 stated:

His right though

Ayamwinnifred stated:

Massive ❤️❤️❤️❤️

rollawilliez_menz_couture stated:

Flex some boss man tire ooo #God bless king Paluta you Noe bebia yeduru in life u no.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024: Lady Who Failed To Sing The National Anthem Jams To King Paluta's Aseda

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vanessa, a lady from Ghana, who rose to fame after failing to perform the National Anthem during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions.

In a stunning video, the pretty woman showed the audition judges that she was an excellent dancer.

Some social media users have left comments on the viral video posted by TV3 on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh