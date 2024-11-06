Black Sherif dropped a cryptic message, which many believe was targeted at dancehall musician Shatta Wale

The rapper's message surfaced amid Shatta Wale making some statements about him on different online platforms

Many people shared diverse opinions about the banter between the two Ghanaian musicians brewing on social media

Rapper Black Sherif has subtly criticised dancehall musician Shatta Wale after the latter made harsh remarks about him on social media and demanded an apology.

Blacko drops strange message on X

The genesis of their feud started when Shatta Wale appeared on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast and criticised Black Sherif's fashion sense, saying that his team was doing its best; however, he did not understand his fashion sense.

On the same podcast, the dancehall musician talked about recording his hit song On God because of Blacko due to fan comparisons.

Black Sherif then took to his Snapchat account to sublimely reply to Shatta Wale by responding to a fan's comment using an old photo of the dancehall musician.

This resulted in Shatta Wale taking over social media, calling out Black Sherif and warning Black Sherif about ending his music career.

Black Sherif took to his X account to post a cryptic message that seemed to target Shatta Wale, who has been bragging about on the timeline on X.

"I think confidence is a never ending act," Black Sherif wrote.

Reactions to Black Sherif's message

The opinions of social media users regarding Blacko's sublime jab at Shatta Wale are below:

@fawogyimiiko said:

"Confidence is when you able to compliment people without you feeling insecure."

@TawficQ said:

"You dey follow Sheldon dey disrespect Mandem! We dierrr we dey watch! Abi your fan though, Nana. Play your cards well!"

@kwasiabiab3wu said:

"Shatta Wale go bore oooo. This jab di333 ego over am. Just tell him to go and listen to Sarkodie's advice song 🎵"

@demontime384 said:

"Don’t apologize to anyone Blacko."

@KingGeorge_93 said:

"Forget Shatta Wale. If he mess, diss him!"

