Award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has gone viral with his stylish outfit for Kilos Milos music video

The fashion influencer has become the talk of the town after rocking a waist trainer to complete his look

Some social media users have commented on Black Sherif's ensemble and hairstyle for his new video

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly called Black Sherif or Blacko, has dropped his much-anticipated new song, Kilos Milos.

The handsome top model always steals the attention of fashion lovers with his lovers while music enthusiasts try to understand the lyrics of his hit songs.

Black Sherif accessorises his look with expensive silver pieces of jewellery. Photo credit: @blacksherif.

The 22-year-old looked dapper in an all-black ensemble for the music video: a black round-neck puffer jacket, a black waist trainer, a short shirt, and black trousers.

Black Sherif looked dashing in a short dreadlocks hairstyle while accessorising his look with stylish silver rings that matched his designer belt.

Black Sherif rocks black outfits

There is no debate that Black Sherif's favourite colour is black, as he always rocks black outfits. The talented musician stepped out in a black see-through short-sleeve shirt and faux fur jacket styled with black bell trousers.

Some social media users have commented on Black Sherif's stylish outfit

iam_karenwus stated:

In my head, I’m crying for his future wife la. How she go wash his clothes?

jasmacare_backup stated:

Ah but Blacko nti ɔdidi? Ei and the corset too is corsetting

silencer544

Gladiator paaah oooo

august_00021 stated:

Corset anaaa belly band?

Alphamero stated:

AHH... Africa...So Everything we will copy blindly. How does this outfit portray your identity as an African Musician.One thing that made Slavery easy for the White man.Cos they released we didn't have appreciate our uniqueness.Neo Colonialism even in the music industry.

lovergal_ stated:

Eeiiii blacko outfit always on point

ekua4294 stated:

Wei y3 corset for boys oo

nis_cakes_n_more_ stated:

My Blacko ❤️on some stomach corset ish ❤️ flat tummy goal 111❤️ #waist well snatched ❤️

mr.frimp00ng stated:

Chale blacko Adey cry give ur thing paa oo

ms_paintsiwa_gardiner stated:

Just as I opened ,my 9 years old niece said :eih who’s that? I like his dress but he’s slim papa!. How can a little girl like an outfit like this?

Teleytetteh stated:

Code Micky come and look at Sherif

Source: YEN.com.gh