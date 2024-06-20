Stonebwoy has released his first song after receiving his Artiste of the Year award at the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The musician followed up with a critically acclaimed music video, which has caused a stir online

Some fans seem to think Stonebwoy picked some ideas for his new video from his colleague, Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the comparison and whether it held water

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has released his new song, Your Body, which is his first single after becoming Ghana's ultimate Artiste of the Year.

The musician used his performance at the awards ceremony to kickstart the song's rollout, increasing its anticipation.

A scene from Stonebwoy's recently released music video for Your Body has sparked a frenzy online.

Shatta Wale fans mock Stonebwoy

A well-known follower of Shatta Wale, Shadrack Amanor Crabbe, shared a collage comparing scenes from Shatta Wale's Bullet Proof and Stonebwoy's Your Body music videos.

The post, which comes after Shatta Wale's rants about Stonebwoy over his cancelled Legon show, has caused an uproar online.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh described the forced comparison from Shatta Wale's camp as a mere agenda.

Fans react to the mockery from Shatta Wale's camp towards Stonebwoy's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the post about Stonebwoy biting ideas from Shatta Wale.

@shahid_yelkuro said:

As if shatta is the originator of the that concept . Many have that videos by the sea with same concept before shatta.

@qwequ_ananse wrote:

Same daddy who's show got cancelled by the son and he was running mad on tiktok

@Constantanchor noted:

See weti stonebwoy dey sit on an see weti Alidu dey sit on. Vast difference

@BRYSONHELSON commented:

omg stonebwoy dey invest oh see picture quality,shatta shot his with infinix for sure

@xkypee remarked:

Stonebwoy teaching ekelebe how to do it better

Stonebwoy attends Paris Fashion Week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had flown to France to activate his latest song, Your Body and his upcoming concerts abroad.

On Day 2 of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, the musician was spotted representing the renowned Chinese-born, London-based menswear designer with US rapper of Ghanaian descent, Vic Mensa.

