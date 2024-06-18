Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has announced his highly anticipated new single, Kilos Milos

Before the announcement, the musician was spotted in his home town for this year's Eid al-Adha celebrations

He took to the streets, where scores of fans mobbed him and bombarded him with their photo requests

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, joined fans in his hometown for this year's Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The musician, who has always carried the name Konongo Zongo on his back, revoked his stardom while he strolled through his hometown.

Videos of the Black Sherif's interaction with fans in Konongo Zongo shared online stunned scores of fans.

Code Micky mesmerised by Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo trip

Renowned satirist Code Micky shared a review of Black Sherif's stint in Konongo Zongo as he celebrated Eid al-Adha with his hometown folks this year.

Code Micky tied his commentary to Black Sherif's soon-to-be-released single, Kilos Milos.

Black Sherif teased the new song during a recent performance, sparking fans' anticipation. The song, which comes after his recent collaboration with Tiwa Savage, is expected to drop on June 18.

Fans react to Black Sherif's stint in Konongo Zongo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Black Sherif's visit to Konongo Zongo.

@bernardakudugu said:

My people will say that if someone like blacko dies that he hasn’t died but has traveled

@ThingsEb wrote:

Proud of him. He made it with determination

@princeplang noted:

Blessings from the most high this is how you come back with that respect and love

@case__5 added:

My man just wanted to go home but now look! Even his own folks can't put the phone down and interact with him. Celebrity life be something else!

Black Sherif spotted riding bicycle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif was spotted by a fan casually riding a bicycle by the roadside.

The fan, who was in his vehicle at the time, noticed the familiar figure on the bicycle and could not contain his excitement. Recognising the musician, he called out to him by name, capturing the moment on camera.

