The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has awarded young musician Sparqlyn for promoting youth development

MUSIGA president Bessa Simons made the presentation at the recently held Akwabaa Festival in Ghana

Some social media users have applauded Sparqlyn for promoting Ghanaian music beyond the borders of this country

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, popularly known as Sparqlyn, was honoured at the 2025 Akwaaba Festival.

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), led by Veteran Ghanaian musician Bessa Simons, presented Sparqlyn with two exquisite plaques.

MUSIGA honours Sparqlyn at Akwaaba Festival 2025. Photo credit: @sparqlyn.

Source: Instagram

Bessa Simons explained that the young musician was awarded for his exceptional contributions to the Ghanaian music industry over the years.

Along with the plaques, the singer, who is also the Development Chief of Manye Krobo and has the chieftaincy title Noryam Matse, was given a beautifully designed citation signed by Madam Elizabeth Tagoe of the Tagoe Sisters, who is the Chairperson of the Greater Accra Chapter.

Additionally, his unwavering efforts to promote music and play a crucial part in young empowerment were acknowledged by the citation.

It demonstrated his dedication to promoting harmony among the Ga Adangbe people and developing emerging talents.

Sparqlyn, who was touched by the honour, shared photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Honored to receive two plaques and a citation from Musician Union of Ghana-MUSiGA at the 2025 Akwaaba Festival Grateful for the recognition of my contribution to Ghana music and youth Development. This is for every young talent striving to make a difference. As Noryam Matse,I remain committed to cultural, youth empowerment, and unity. Let’s keep pushing Ghana music forward."

Everything you need to know about MUSIGA

The National Union of Musicians in Ghana has over 4,500 members. It was incorporated on 9th December 1975 with registration number 8460.

MUSIGA has regional offices in all the sixteen regions of the country. The organisation's mission is:

“Promoting and preserving Ghanaian culture through education and equipping the Ghanaian musician to be self-reliant, creative and industrious.”

Source: YEN.com.gh