Primary school kids of the Royal Academy School Complex went viral after a video of them singing their favourite songs in turns surfaced online

In the video, the rest of the classmates joined in singing the chosen songs in a harmonious tune

The video melted many hearts on social media, and many others also commented who their favourite musician was

A lovely video of primary school pupils mentioning who their favourite musician was and singing one of their favourite songs has gone viral on social media.

Students of the Royal Academy School Complex. Image Credit: @showbwoy_official

Source: TikTok

Primary school kids mention their favourite musicians and sing their songs

The first person who started the challenge mentioned that Nigerian singer Omah Lay was his favourite, and one song he loved was Holy Ghost. He sang the chorus, and all his mates joined in.

He stepped aside, and another boy followed. He mentioned that Nigerian singer Rudiger's Bounce was his favourite song. Another boy followed, and he mentioned Nigerian singer Asake's Lonely at the Top.

The fourth person was a lady, and she mentioned Gyakie's Forever, which she sang beautifully. Others also mentioned Ghanaian singers Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Olivetheboy. One musician's name that popped up several was Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

Others mentioning Nigerian artistes, had many people wondering whether the video was taken in Nigeria. However, the school where the video was recorded was the Royal Academy School Complex, which is located in Nalerigu, the capital of the North East Region of Ghana.

Below is a lovely video of primary school kids of the Royal Academy School Complex mentioning who their favourite musician is and singing their songs in unison.

Reactions to the video

The video, shared on TikTok by Showboy Official melted the hearts of many music lovers, who also took to the comment section to share the names of their favourite musicians.

One part of the video that captivated many was the way the other classmates joined in singing, creating a harmonious melody.

Below are the reactions:

Oluchi✨ said:

Can’t believe I watched it finish

Cleff Gee said:

The backup singers be maddddi love it

ELLA❤️ said:

At first I thought they were Nigeria .. until that Kuami Eugene girl come

IMMANUEL said:

God bless that guy wer say OMAH LAY❤️❤️

c.k Gyamfi said:

Ask them what they learn yesterday you will be shocked.

MK__Lonleyboy said:

Meaning Ghana musicians are making noise

Gel_kelin❣️ said:

Na wetin dem Dey teach una for school be this ?

qhophyoffset said:

My favorite artist is Nana Addoh he once said fellow Ghanaians

"Bubuashi boy": Otto Addo explained why he loved Shatta Wale, fans hailed him

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars' new coach, Otto Addo, opened up about his favourite musicians from Ghana and the continent.

He named dancehall star Shatta Wale on the list, stating that he loves the musician's Ga songs. The coach's list has caught the attention of numerous Shatta Wale fans online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh