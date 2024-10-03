Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, in a video, jammed to Shatta Wale's Killa Ji Mi's song at a barbering shop and gave the musician a shoutout

The dancehall musician, on social media, reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's son's endorsement and shared his plan to visit him abroad

Shatta Wale's social media post triggered many reactions from fans who thronged to the comment section

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his music in a video.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently visited Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian barber Kelvin Akomea Boafo, popularly known as Legacy the Barber's barbering shop.

The young Al Nassr Academy player jammed to Shatta Wale's 2024 hit single, Killa Ji Mi, and endorsed the SM boss via a shoutout while he was getting his hair trimmed.

Shatta Wale plans to visit Ronaldo's son

Legacy The Barber took to his X page to share a video of Cristiano Jr at his barbering shop. The video garnered a reaction from Shatta Wale, who expressed his surprise and excitement about the big endorsement.

The dancehall musician, who recently released his highly anticipated SAFA album, hailed the young footballer.

He also shared his plans to visit footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's son in Saudi Arabia and interact with him.

In the social media post, Shatta Wale wrote:

"Ah is this true, just seeing this 😂😂😂😂 gist me more 🙌🙌🙌🙌on my way to see my world best CR7 son 🚀🚀🚀🚀."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

SekuSportytips commented:

"You will forever reign 💪 don. Keep the fire 🔥 burning."

odenkyem_4 commented:

"Wale you be Messi fan, every SM fan know sey you be Messi fan."

Eskhado1 commented:

"Everywhere I pass in the US 🇺🇸 na your music dey play. I wonder why Ghanaians no dey see who dey have."

Sarkodiebalaw said:

"The funny thing is, this small boy is richer than Shatta Wale and me too😂😂😂."

AccraChelsea commented:

"Moved from celebrating BET mail to celebrating a kid listening to your album 😭😭…for the record CR7 has no association with the BET tho."

BabyMikel1 commented:

"Even better than Grammy's 🤣🏄."

