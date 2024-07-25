Actress Nana Ama McBrown and TV3 Mentor star Sena Vocals got goofy in a video which has excited many of their fans on TikTok

In the video they danced toTshwala Bam and did its viral dance challenge while showing off their beautiful selves

The video got many people overjoyed as they talked about how beautiful they both looked, while admiring their goofiness

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown warmed the hearts of many social media users when she shared a video of herself having a good time with TV3 Mentor star Sena Vocals.

McBrown and Sena Vocals in the UK

Nana Ama McBrown and Sena Vocals, who are in the UK for gospel musician Nacee's KAVOD concert, were seen having a great time in their hotel room.

In the video, they did the Tshwala Bam dance challenge, the remix version of the song by South African musicians TiTom and Yuppe, which featured Nigerian dancehall musician Burna Boy.

The part of the song they danced to was Burna Boy's verse and when it got to the line which talked about kissing, the Empress gave Sena Vocals a peck on the cheek.

In the caption of the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah encouraged Sena Vocals and her followers to be their trueselves. She also disclosed that the TV3 Mentor star did her beautiful makeup.

"There's no one like your TRUE self ❤️," The Empress wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Below is a video of McBrown and Sena dancing:

Reactions to the video

Many people in the caption talked about how handsome Sena Vocals looked, as they gushed over his blond short curly hair, makeup and outfit.

Others could not help but talked about McBrown's lace wig; a curly and of bum-length hair she wore, which she whipped and flaunted in the video.

Below are the comments to the fun video McBrown shared on her TikTok account:

