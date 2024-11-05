Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus to his X account to eulogise celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur

The West Ham United player stated that the rapper was a genius as he expressed awe of his exceptional talents

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon and several other football and music fans thronged his replies to share excitement

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus has endorsed Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur on his social media platform.

Kudus hails Kwesi Arthur

On his official X account, Kudus spoke about his love and admiration for Kwesi Arthur's music craft.

In a short message, the Black Stars captain noted that the Fefe Ne Fe hitmaker was a genius and expressed awe at the rapper's talent.

"Kwesi Arthur is a GENIUS Man! Damnnn 🔝," Kudus wrote on X.

Kwesi Arthur quoted the West Ham attacking midfielder's post on X and noted that the footballer was the world's best player.

The rapper ended his message by adding the blue diamond emoji to signify that Kudus was a gem.

"World best 💎," Kwesi Arthur replied on X.

Reactions to Kudus' post about Kwesi Arthur

Many people in the comment section agreed with Kudus as they noted that Kwesi Arthur was, in fact, one of the best rappers Ghana had ever produced.

Others also showered praises on the West United attacking midfielder, stating that he was their favourite player and sharing qualities about him that they admired.

@kwadwosheldon said:

"Always rated you."

@biggfleee said:

"Kudus confirm this thing okayyyy!!!😂❤️"

@kenjimxx said:

"U are my favourite African player and 3rd favourite player"

@LowKey_hey said:

"❤️❤️❤️took me long to actually acceot he's a GOAT and I want to apologise king, @KWESIARTHUR_"

@OReigns15535 said:

"he is the Goat bro. No doubt."

Kwesi Arthur enjoys gari soakings at event

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that rapper Kwesi Arthur prepared his signature gari soakings and enjoyed it at the 2024 Tidal Rave at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Before performing his all-time hit song Anthem, he ate a bowl of the gari soakings and thanked his loyal fans for their support despite his long hiatus from the music scene.

