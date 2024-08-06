Abigail, in a TikTok video, jammed to KiDi and Black Sherif's 'Lomo Lomo' and warmed many hearts on social media

Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo has captured the attention of social media with a recent TikTok video.

In the video, she showed off her dance moves to Lomo Lomo by KiDi and Black Sherif, warming hearts and drawing praise from many.

Abigail dancing to KiDi and Black Sherif's new song Lomo Lomo. Photo source: abigaildromo

Source: TikTok

Lomo Lomo released on July 31, 2024, and has been a massive success. The collaboration between KiDi and Black Sherif has been a hit among music lovers.

Abigail impresses netizens with latest dance

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Afibia Maria commented:

"DC at ur age is that easy. U are very credible, talented and confident."

Rosabel Diano said:

"Go Abi, Go Baby Star, we still love remember that ❤️❤️soar high that our prayer #ABINITA 🇬🇭"

‼️𝓡𝓜𝓒 𝓖𝓔𝓝𝓖𝓘𝓝 said:

"Eiii you this girl deee any song that go come out you will dance with it eiii hmm"

Joeboygh🇬🇭 commented:

"The fact that she is good at what she does and also add smiles chale may you live long because I see you winning American got talent soon"

David Walker said:

"I miss her and Star vibes. Great moves tho"

Jayshawn commented:

"Camera man still counting on you on my wedding 💒 day cos u too goooodet"

KiDi praises Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh also reported that KiDi hailed Black Sherif for his verse on Lomo Lomo, comparing the musician to a poet.

Kidi released Lomo Lomo at midnight on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with many Ghanaian fans elated about their collab.

The Ghanaian musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Black Sherif's delivery, likening him to Shakespeare.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

