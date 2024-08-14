Cina Soul has eulogised Sarkodie and Efya, talking about their features being legendary in an interview on Okay FM with Abeiiku Santana

She spoke about her relationship with Sarkodie and recounted the time she featured her on his album and how he praised her in interviews

Meanwhile, Ghanaian singer Cina Soul recently released a song titled Too Bad, featuring rapper Sarkodie and Asakaa Boys superstar O'Kenneth

Singer Cina Soul has opened up about musicians Sarkodie and Efya's features on songs, endorsing them as an incredible duo.

This comes after a video of Cina Soul's priceless reaction after hearing Sarkodie's verse for the firest time on her newly released song, Too Bad, went viral. The song also features Asakaa Boys superstar O'Kenneth.

Cina Soul speaks on Sarkodie and Efya's chemistry in the music industry. Image credit: @efya_nokturna,l @sarkodie, @cina_soul and @kidimusic

Cina Soul on Sarkodie and Efya features

In an exclusive interview with media personality Abeiku Santana on OkayFM, Cina Soul said she could never take singer Efya's place when it comes to collaborating with rapper Sarkodie on songs.

"I can't touch. Their collaboration, their synergy, I beg."

Abeiku Santana told her that since she did not want to take over from Efya, she would stick with KiDi. This made her laugh and hinted that that was a punchline.

Efya and Sarkodie, and KiDi and Cina Soul, are a few other Ghanaian celebrities who could have passed off as lovers based on their chemistry in the entertainment industry.

Below is the video of the first time Cina heard Sarkodie's verse:

Cina Soul eulogises Sarkodie

However, speaking about her relationship and chemistry with the Otan hitmaker, Cina Soul said that he was a legend, and she recounted a time when he approached her to feature on his album.

"Somewhere last year. I think it was last two years. He hit me up to be on his album and that was a very honourable moment for me. When he sent the song by morning, by evening he got the song. I sent the song back to him. I did not want to waste time at all."

In the same interview, Cina Soul further stated that she and Sarkodie have had that synergy from time, adding that she is always honoured when he goes on interviews talking about talented she is.

"I look up to artistes like him," Cina Soul said.

