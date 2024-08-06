Ghanaian singer Cina Soul is set to release her song featuring rapper Sarkodie and Asakaa superstar O'Kenneth

The singer couldn't hide her excitement as her producer played the collaboration in the studio for the first time

A video of her reaction, which has popped up online, excited scores of fans who can't wait for the song's release

Ghanaian vocalist and Universal Music Group signee Cina Soul excited scores of fans with the news of her upcoming release featuring Sarkodie.

A video of DJ Breezy, the song's producer, playing Sarkodie's verse to Cina Soul has emerged online.

The songstress erupted in joy as she heard Sarkodie's verse on her collaboration for the first time.

Cina Soul teases fans with her upcoming collaboration

Cina Soul teases fans with her unreleased songs

On July 30, Cina Soul shared a photo of her unreleased song stash with three songs.

Apart from her collaboration with Sarkodie, the singer also showed another song with Afrobeats sensation OliveTheBoy.

The singer shared a poll asking fans to select the song they wanted her to release first. In 2022, Sarkodie recruited the singer for his 8th studio Jamz album.

Ghanaians react to Cina Soul's upcoming release

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cina Soul's upcoming release with Sarkodie and O'Kenneth.

@perottijr21 said:

"everyone artist in Ghana wants Sark on their song see joy ☺"

@nanayawOdiamono remarked:

"These musicians in the music industry holds him to a higher esteem but people sit in their houses and talk trash about him"

@iam__samed commented:

"ofc i also did the same thing i nearly threw my phone away.......herr OBIDI wait...."

@williamswilber1 noted:

"She was filled with much joy ,she never Landlord was featured 🔥🔥🔥"

@KalmsJean added:

"Wait…so is it that she had no idea of sark being on the track? Sekov she was just shocked when she heard sarks voice"

Sarkodie teases collaboration with Xlimkid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had shared a snippet of his new collaboration with Xlimkid, a new Asakaa sensation.

The hip-hop tune featured a hard banging beat with Xlimkid featuring on the hook and delivered a melodic chorus, while Sarkodie laid one of his trademark lyrical rap verses.

