Kweku Smoke To Release 4th Album In Less Than 12 Months
- Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has announced his new album, a ten-track LP with no featured artistes
- The yet-to-be-released album titled Born in Hell will be his second this year and fourth in less than 12 months
- YEN.com.gh spoke with music executive Bra Bryte about Kweku Smoke's upcoming release
Ghana's Paul Amankwah, popularly known as Kweku Smoke, who jumped on the hip-hop scene with a Sarkodie cosign in 2019, has fast become one of the country's most exciting rappers.
He earned three nominations at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards thanks to the two albums he released on the same day last year.
The rapper has announced his new album, which will follow his March release, Kweku Jesus.
Kweku Smoke recruits Cina Soul and Kwabena Kwabena
Kweku Smoke's new album, Born in Hell, slated for September 4th, his birthday, will be the rapper's fourth LP in less than 12 months.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The ten-track album has no features. However, Kweku Smoke lists seasoned singers Kwabena, Cina Soul and Trudy in the album credits, acknowledging their vocal contributions to the album.
The album's cover art features a young boy looking towards a furnace with the Holy Book in his hands, typifying Kweku Smoke's title.
Jaiden, a Ghanaian graphic designer who has designed all four of Kweku Smoke's album art covers, said Born In Hell's imagery was a reflection of the destruction the rapper comes from and how he only survives on hope.
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, music executive Bra Bryte hailed Kweku Smoke after his album announcement, saying,
"He's bringing marginalised voices and stories to the fore. That has made him more compelling over the years, especially considering how he has both the slums and elitist community as his base. I think he has found a seat at the table. Bringing Kwabena Kwabena and Cina Soul on shows he is not taking for granted the quality and value of his projects, and it's going to heighten the album's impact."
Fameye yeans for collaboration with Kweku Smoke
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Fameye had expressed profound admiration for Kweku Smoke.
Fameye said on social media that he looked forward to collaborating with Kweku Smoke on a tape.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh