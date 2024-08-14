Esther Smith is gearing up for her first concert in Ghana after over ten years abroad, and so are her core fans

Ghanaian influencer Kojo Junior and his friends have vowed not to miss the concert scheduled for August 2024

A video of him and his friends preparing for the showdown has hiked up fans' anticipation for the concert

Ghanian gospel singer Esther Smith has announced two shows in Accra and Kumasi after a long hiatus.

The seasoned singer, who relocated abroad a decade ago, sparked a frenzy online when she arrived in Ghana.

Tickets for the shows on August 25 and 30 have already gone on sale.

Kojo Junior and friends rehearse for Esther Smith's concert. Photo source: Instagram/EstherSmithMusic, X/KojoJuniorr

Kojo Junior and friends rehearse

Ghanaian influencer Kojo Junior is among many key figures keen on attending Esther Smith's upcoming concert.

The influencer shared a video of him and his friends re-learning the lyrics of Esther Smith's Nipa as they prepare for the concert.

Esther Smith is one of Ghana's most prolific gospel ministers. Her catalogue includes numerous hits, including Som No Yie.

Her first album, Gye No Di, released in 2000, became an infectious hit, earning her three awards at the 2003 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Kojo Junior's video triggers many

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who were inspired by Kojo Junior and his friend's rehearsal for Esther Smith's concert.

@iamnanaekow said:

"Bro may your pocket never dry ,God bless you and higher hight 🙏🙏.you really deserve everything you pray for .i watch from snap but I think need a YouTube video on Sunday fufu party you did 👍👍🔥"

@youngcephas reported:

"If they play this song I can cry😭😭😭"

@IvyAshun remarked:

"Ei ei ei Chale…when is the concert cuz I don’t wanna miss it!!!"

Esther Smith drops concert lineup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith had unveiled the host of Ghanaian singers who would perform at her historic comeback concert in Kumasi and Accra.

With stalwarts like Pastor Joe Beecham and Mark Anim Yirenkyi meeting younger performers like Kweku Teye, Esther Smith seeks to blend the best of old and new eras for her concerts.

