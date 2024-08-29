King Paluta, in a social media post, announced the postponement of the release of the highly anticipated official video for his Makoma song

The musician explained that he felt the music video was incomplete and wanted to include a new scene

King Paluta was expected to release the official music video on his YouTube channel on Thursday, August 29, 2024

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has announced the postponement of the release of his hit single Makoma.

King Paluta postpones the release of his Makoma music video.

Source: Instagram

King Paluta postpones Makoma music video release

King Paluta took to his X page to announce the postponement and explain the reasons behind it.

The Aseda hitmaker stated that he had come up with a new scene for the music video and felt it would be incomplete without adding that scene, hence the decision to halt its release.

King Paluta assured fans that he and his team would communicate a new date after the new scene is added to complete the video.

He wrote:

"Planned on dropping Makoma video tomorrow but I just had a scene in mind I want to add. I feel it’s not complete if I don’t add it. Will let you know a new date soon as it’s ready! Thank you all."

The singer previously announced on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, that he was set to release the music video for Makoma and teased fans with a snippet.

King Paluta released two visualisers for the song after its official release on July 15, 2024, following the success of his Aseda song.

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Makoma music video postponement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@views09 commented:

"It’s d33foc video so relax and do it for us Paa."

@ThoughtPillow commented:

"The dance scene."

@Lechiboroni commented:

"No rush koraa, you got all the time you need."

@theGentleGuy_ commented:

"Oh I thought you’ve dropped the video already?"

@DwumahCassandra commented:

"Don't delay oooo."

King Paluta details his stage name's origin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta recounted how he got his stage name at the beginning of his music career.

He disclosed that he got the stage name from an individual he considered an uncle and researched Google to understand its meaning before using it.

