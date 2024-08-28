King Paluta, in an interview, shared details about his musical journey and the history behind his stage name

The musician disclosed that he got his stage name from an individual whom he regarded as an uncle but had no biological relation with him

King Paluta also spoke about his family background, highlighting his relationship with his late father, who was supportive of his music career

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly known as King Paluta, opened up about the origin of his stage name.

King Paluta speaks about his stage name

In an interview with actor and TV host Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, King Paluta shared how he got his stage name.

The musician explained that he started his music career under the stage name 'TT', which is the initials of his local and English names.

The Makoma hitmaker stated that he later adopted 'King Paluta' as a stage name based on the suggestion of an individual he regarded as an uncle.

He said:

"The Paluta name was given to me by someone whom I used to refer to as an uncle. I was not biologically related to him. TT was my stage name in the beginning. I am Tawiah. I was born after twins, and my English name is Thomas. The two names start with T, so I was using it as a stage name but whenever that uncle saw me, he would call me King Paluta, which was his nickname."

King Paluta added that he researched the stage name on Google and realised it was a real name with a good meaning before he adopted it for his music persona.

He said:

"Before I used the King Paluta name, I googled it and I realised that it was a real name and not a nickname. It is not a Ghanaian name but it is a real name that has a good effect, so I started using it."

The singer also shared details about his family and the support he received for his music career from his late father, who passed away in 2022.

Watch the video below:

