Stonebwoy Ignores Shatta Wale's Lyrical Challenge, Announces Music Performance In Belgium
by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Stonebwoy, in a social media post, announced that he is set to perform at the 4th edition of the Afro Fresh music concert in Belgium on Friday, August 30, 2024
  • The dancehall artiste has been the subject of social media attacks from his rival Shatta Wale, who has issued a challenge for a lyrical contest in Accra
  • Stonebwoy's announcement triggered many reactions from social media users, who thronged to the comment section to share their opinions

Ghanaian dancehall artiste announced his upcoming performance at a music event in Belgium amid his rival Shatta Wale's challenge for a lyrical contest at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Stonebwoy ignores Shatta Wale's lyrical challenge and announces his upcoming music performance in Belgium. Photo source: @stonebwoy
Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy announces Belgium music performance

Stonebwoy took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of himself hanging out at the zoo in Antwerp.

The dancehall artiste also announced that he was preparing to perform at the 4th edition of the AfroFresh music concert in Belgium on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Stonebwoy's upcoming event comes after his rival Shatta Wale's numerous remarks about him on social media.

Shatta Wale reignited his longstanding feud with Stonebwoy after the latter aired his grievances over his exclusion from a recent Grammy hiplife eulogy article.

In a series of social media posts, the SM Boss launched what he described as an intense campaign to expose Stonebwoy's true character.

Shatta Wale shared several complaints about Stonebwoy to the Recording Academy, tagging him as a gangster with a senseless lifestyle.

He also called his rival a liar for bragging about his exploits at the Grammys, crediting veteran musician Rocky Dawuni as the only Ghanaian who has gone the closest to winning a coveted Grammy award.

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@MarkRMFC commented:

"You went to visit shatta? 😂."

@KwasiMular commented:

"Ekelebe pose for the back there."

@Heis_lommy commented:

"Efo dey laugh Wale Eii 🤣🤣."

@rache16348 commented:

"So this is a shade to Wale? 😂😂😫."

@kevin_jezzy00 commented:

"International artiste, we need you to come for the clash with your so-called international level. Come make we check something..You will run that day when nobody will follow you #SAFA."

Stonebwoy shares plan for 2024 BHIM festival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy opened up about his plans for his upcoming BHIM festival in December 2024.

The musician disclosed that he and his team were in discussion with Jamaican artistes Masicka and Kabaka Pyramid for an appearance at the event.

