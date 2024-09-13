Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana was stopped by a Ugandan dancer at the airport to teach him the dance challenge to Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo

The goalkeeper was travelling back to his club, Manchester United, after the international break had ended

The video excited many football lovers who admired that Onana did not ignore the dancer when he stopped him at the airport

Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana was spotted learning how to do the Lomo Lomo dance challenge, a song by Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Black Sherif.

Ugandan dancer teaches Manchester United's André Onana the dance to KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo. Image Credit: @andreonana24 and @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

André Onana learns the Lomo Lomo dance

On his trip from Uganda back to Manchester United after the international break had ended, André Onana was stopped at the airport by a fan and Ugandan dancer, Nitas.

The talented dancer tried teaching the Manchester United goalie how to do the Lomo Lomo dance challenge. However, he looked confused in the TikTok video.

While holding his travelling bags, Onana smiled and watched Nitas display his incredible dance moves to Black Sherif and KiDi's song.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Nitas talked about his excitement about meeting Onana while travelling.

"Manchester United fans lets assemble here w/@Andre Onana . Pls dont talk about my height😂🤦🏿‍♂️ Dc : @DG @Manchester United #tiktokuganda🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 #tiktokghana🇬🇭 #tiktoknigeria🇳🇬 #nitas #onana #manchesterunited"

André Onana learning the Lomo Lomo dance.

Reactions to Onana's dance video

Many Cameroonians loved the warm hospitality Onana received in Uganda. Others also talked about his bright smile and exceptional fashion style.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the video by Ugandan dancer, Nitas:

Shamirah.H said:

"Onana is so cute en confused"

Sharon Kent 256 said:

"Onana smile can heal the sick 🤭😂😇"

WHITE BRUNO UG. said:

"those of you asking ,who is onana, he is the goalkeeper for Manchester United, but he came to play for his country Cameroon 🥰for the FIFA cup"

Shey Ngoran said:

"Proud Cameroon here 🇨🇲. Amazing love by our Ugandan brothers and sisters for our very own Andre ONANA. He'll definitely be back!"

Miss shee ❤️ said:

"Onana looks soo good off pitch 🥺"

brondon48🇨🇲 said:

"Thanks Ouganda 🇺🇬 friends country in Cameroon 🙏🏽 for the consideration of our best goalkepper Cameroun 🇨🇲"

Onana speaks about the 2024/2025 season

YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana vowed to take risks in the 2024/2025 season as the club aimed to restore their past glories.

The 26-year-old told the Red Devils fans to brace themselves for a rollercoaster ride. Onana played in three of the four pre-season matches before the international break.

Source: YEN.com.gh