Ghanaian musician and businessman Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, announced that his record label, Black Avenue Muzik, was celebrating its 15th anniversary.

D-Black celebrates his record label's 15th anniversary

Musician D-Black took to his official Instagram page to celebrate the latest milestone of Black Avenue Muzik. He shared an artwork photo of himself and the former and current label signees with a short celebratory message.

The label boss tagged some of his successful label products, including Joey B, Dee Moneey, Wisa Greid, DJ Breezy and S3fa, and thanked them for producing multiple hit songs and making significant contributions to the success of the Black Avenue Muzik record label.

He wrote:

"We made Great hits, Great Memories & A Great Legacy. Massive thanks to you all for your contribution! 💫."

D-Black founded his independent record label, Black Avenue Muzik, in 2009 after bursting onto the Ghanaian music scene as a rapper.

Since its formation, the label has been instrumental in producing a catalogue of iconic hit songs and shaping the careers of many young talents.

Ghanaians congratulate D-Black on his label's milestone

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users thronged to the comment section to celebrate and congratulate D-Black on Black Avenue Muzik's 15th anniversary. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

