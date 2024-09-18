Safo Newman, in an interview, recounted how his journey to becoming a musician in the Ghanaian entertainment industry

The musician shared that he developed an interest in writing music in school and decided to take it seriously after graduating

Safo Newman also opened up about his previous exploits as a poet and a member of a singing group while still at school

Safo Newman has opened up about his journey to becoming a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

Safo Newman speaks about his music career

In an interview with media personality Halifax Ansah-Addo, Safo Newman shared that he grew up at Sekyere Kwamang in the Ashanti Region.

The Akokoa hitmaker said that he developed an interest in writing songs as a student, both in the latter part of secondary school and during his years at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He said he relocated to Accra to pursue his newfound interest seriously and wrote many songs before his musical debut in 2019. However, he rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry until his hit single Akokoa in 2024.

"I grew up in Sekyere Kwamang in the Ashanti Region. I completed Secondary school and University in Kumasi before moving to Accra to come and hustle. I developed an interest in music when I was in school, so I decided to take it seriously after I completed. I wrote and recorded many songs before releasing some of them in 2019 until Akokoa became popular this year."

Safo Newman said that his exploits as a poet and a member of a singing group in secondary school helped him develop his love for music and shaped his path to honing his craft.

He added that his father, a skilled writer, also inspired him to develop his song-writing. The budding musician also recounted how he wrote and recorded his hit song Akokoa.

