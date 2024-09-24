Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was taken aback when a fan approached him by the roadside and lashed out at him for not releasing the SAFA album earlier

The fan, shouting at the top of his voice in the video, told the dancehall musician that every song on the SAFA album was a hit

The video generated diverse opinions on social media, as many others opined that it was a promotion strategy

A die-hard fan of dancehall musician Shatta Wale was unhappy about the musician's late release of the Shatta And Friends Album (SAFA).

Fan blasts Shatta Wale

In a viral video posted by X user Jasper Ziggle, Shatta Wale and his close friend and rapper Medikal stood by their car when the fan approached them.

The fan removed his shirt in front of Medikal and Shatta Wale and spoke at the top of his voice. He asked the dancehall musician why he did not release the SAFA album earlier.

Medikal tried to comfort him and calm him down, but he did not budge. Shatta Wale intervened and tried to explain to him why the album was released on September 20, 2024.

Justifying his anger towards the On God hitmaker, he noted that every song on the

"The album is too sweet, " the loyal fan souted at the top of his voice in the video.

Meanwhile, the SAFA album has hit over 16 million streams on Audiomack in about three days since its release.

Fan confronts Shatta Wale.

Reactions to video of Shatta and a fan

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the staunch fan's concerns about Shatta Wale releasing the SAFA album late:

Shatta Wale flaunts Lamborghini

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, flaunted a Lamborghini Urus, generating massive reactions from Ghanaians.

In the video, he proudly showed off the exterior of the vehicle, while in the latter part of the footage, he cruised in it.

The video was initially shared by Shatta Wale on his Snapchat, and due to its luxurious nature, fans screen-recorded it and shared it on other platforms.

