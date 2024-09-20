Shatta Wale, in a social media post, announced the release of his highly anticipated SAFA album on digital music platforms on Friday, September 20, 2024

The dancehall artiste shared that the album, a 14-track music project featuring collaborations with Wendy Shay and Amerado, is a celebration of his dedicated fans

Shatta Wale has earned praise from Ghanaian social media users, who have given the SAFA album positive reviews

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has finally released his highly anticipated album, SAFA (Shatta and Fans Album).

Shatta Wale releases SAFA album

The beautifully curated masterpiece album went live on digital music platforms in the early hours of Friday, September 20, 2024.

SAFA is a 14-track album featuring two collaborations with Amerado and Wendy Shay and multiple solo songs from the Shatta Movement boss.

Speaking about his latest album on X, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement for his newest music project.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker shared that the SAFA album was crafted to celebrate the numerous fans who have supported his music since his re-emergence in the Ghanaian music industry in the early 2010s.

He wrote:

"Welcome to the official release of the Shatta and Fans Album (SAFA) – a project straight from the heart of the Shatta Movement! This album is a celebration of the fans who’ve been with me every step of the way."

SAFA is the dancehall artiste's second album of 2024, following the release of his 8-track Konekt album on February 2.

Shatta Wale has planned a SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event on Friday, September 20, to connect with some Ghanaians in the capital city to mark the successful album release.

Ghanaians praise Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has earned praise from Ghanaians on social media, who have positively reviewed the SAFA album. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@akokc_davido commented:

"Banger already 🔥🔥🔥🔥 album of the year. Accra is my favourite so far!!!!"

@Shattawalenews commented:

"SAFA ALBUM WILL DEFINITELY MAKE THAT MARK! Big ups 1Don this is a global album."

@Mcgodpaid_ commented:

"May you Live Long wale 😭😭😭❤️ you Speak reality in music ❤️❤️….no one can convince me to hate 😭😭😭😭 this one Alone just dey mk Adey cry Herrrh 🥹🥹."

@SkidoMusic commented:

"I posted the Album here before you king @shattawalegh. I am not asleep because of the album. I am done listening to it on YouTube. I am now on Boomplay 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@kwame_Ankawiise commented:

"#SAFA IS A FIRE ALBUM 1DON REALLY DO THE ALBUM WAA BIGUPS, SM FANS LETS DO THE NEEDFUL."

Shatta Wale announces Accra Invasion Project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale announced his plans to scout the best musical talents in the capital city through his Accra Invasion Project.

The dancehall artiste urged fans to support the local talents who will be featured in his future music projects.

