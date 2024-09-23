Samini got pissed during an Instagram Live when a fan insinuated that Shatta Wale's album had flopped

The fan asked the musician his opinion about Stonebwoy's 'Jejereje' song overshadowing his dancehall rival's SAFA album

Samini, who was not very pleased with the question, lashed out at the fan, opining that there was no sense in the question

Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini expressed his frustration during an Instagram Live session when a fan brought up a controversial comparison between Shatta Wale's SAFA album and Stonebwoy's song 'Jejereje'.

Samini gets worked up over a fan comment about Shatta Wale's album in the video.

The fan suggested that Stonebwoy's song, which had not even been released, was overshadowing Shatta Wale's project, asking for Samini's thoughts on the matter.

Samini, visibly irritated by the question, lashed out at the fan. He shared that he found the question senseless and unnecessary, expressing his displeasure at being dragged into the ongoing rivalry between the two dancehall stars.

The question directed at Samini seemed to hit a nerve as he put the fan in his place in a three-minute-long rant. The fan's comment implied that Shatta Wale's album was not performing well, and Samini did not appreciate this.

Samini sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SnoordCob said:

"Maturity u will always be a Legend God be with you forever… Allah"

BashiruAbdul11 wrote:

"Why you for ask am that fruitless and anti relevant question ? Abi you've gotten your answer right?"

kobbydbrynne said:

"what’s the big deal here.. just ignore the fan na 🤣 is it by force to answer..?"

nokofreshba commented:

"But if u no react to his question like u No go explain plenty or I dey lie?"

AgentOfLaugh7 said:

"But on the other side samini dey drag one of them oo 🔥💔😅, it can be fun fooling"

Shatta Wale receives support from Medikal

Regardless of the opinions of some mischievous fans, Shatta Wale has received support from his colleagues since the release of the album.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, Medikal supported Shatta Wale by sharing a link to the album on social media.

He is not the only one who has supported the dancehall star. Wendy Shay and others have supported too.

