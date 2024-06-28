Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon had many people talking about him getting treatment for his bald head and thick beard

The YouTuber shared a video of him getting a massage for his scalp and beard by a gorgeous lady known as Ama Gold

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section of the Instagram post, while others opined that the lady would need a massage for her hands

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon caused a frenzy on social media when he had a lady massage his bald head.

Kwadwo Sheldon getting a massage. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon got his bald head massaged

The famous YouTuber took to his verified Instagram account to share a video of himself getting a treat for his bald head.

Kwadwo Sheldon tagged the lady in the video's caption as Ama Gold, who was captured massaging his scalp.

Sheldon was seated in the salon chair as the lady passed her hands through his scalp and massaged it. She then moved on to his thick beard, massaging and detangling the hair.

In the caption of the video, Sheldon thanked the lady for making him feel relaxed, he wrote:

Thank you, wai @ama_golddddddddd

Below is a video of Kwadwo Sheldon getting a treat for his bald head and thick beard:

Reactions to the video of Kwadwo Sheldon getting a head and beard massage

Ghanaian rapper Manifestive, Kweku Flick and many of Sheldon's fans on Instagram laughed hard in the comment section.

Others also talked about the lady needing a massage for her hands after she had intensely massaged his head and beard.

Below are the opinions of people:

manifestive said:

Wo tirim yɛ wo dɛ

officialkwekusantos said:

Head OF Department I love this ❤️

saint.cedy said:

Headicure

_nenekofi said:

Charle the woman sef go need make somebody massage ihn hand after this

kwekuflick said:

Woc berma Trihoo

staphklodins said:

This head go dream till daybreak

_slyy.jpeg said:

Imagine Sheldon without a beard

ay.estelle said:

The head is big for a reason

fiifiadinkra said:

the head is big for a reason

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh