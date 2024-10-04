Many marched from Okponglo to the Black Stars Square to protest galamsey in Ghana and demand the release of 53 arrested people

In a video, the protestors stopped a DJ from playing Shatta Wale songs after the musician's recent disagreements with the protestors

The dancehall musician recently expressed his disapproval of the protests and got into heated exchanges with many of the youth on X

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale made the headlines after a video of some youth stopping his music from being played at a demonstration surfaced on social media.

Many Ghanaian youths marched from Okponglo to Black Star Square on Thursday, October 3, 2024, to protest against rampant illegal mining activities (galamsey) in the country.

Protestors stop a DJ from playing Shatta Wale's songs at the anti-galamsey demonstration in Accra. Photo source: @shattawalegh @niilexis

Source: Twitter

The group also sent a petition to the Attorney General's office to demand the release of 53 Democracy Hub protestors who the Ghana Police Service recently arrested.

Protestors stop Shatta Wale's songs at demonstration

During the protest, a DJ attempted to play Shatta Wale's songs to entertain the protestors and boost their morale, but this was immediately shut down.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the protestors expressed their discontent with the dancehall musician following his recent disapproval and ridicule of the demonstrations on social media.

Shatta Wale recently got into a heated exchange of words with many protestors, including influencer Kaly Jay, after he was asked to speak up against Galamsey in the country.

He also insulted some protestors and alleged many were embarking on the demonstration for selfish gains.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to protesters 'blacklisting' Shatta Wale song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below to the clip of protesters not wanting Shatta Wale songs played.

STONEGAD commented:

"The boys eyes de open small small. They see hu be de TRUE hero Bhim all the way."

Mr. Wills commented:

"See their fooling be 😂😭 you go get Shatta Wale songs."

Evans commented:

"Alidu 😂😂 go come live soon 😂."

THE 33 MEN'S VOICE PODCAST(28) commented:

"The youth are now understanding politics gradually."

1 JAH CURE commented:

"Yes, I am his fan but he disappointed us in his recent twitter post😡 so no shatta music here 💪."

BIG PROFILE commented:

"I love how you’re handling the protests 💯."

princeibrahim620 commented:

"At this time, no room for anyone who doesn’t support the cause."

sojaboi commented:

"I be sm fan buh I dey support them 💯."

Shatta Wale brags about his songs' impact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale expressed excitement after Dem Confuse was featured in a clip by the Sports Ministry.

The dancehall musician stated that his music was unique because it served as a mouthpiece for 'the voiceless and the children of God'.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh