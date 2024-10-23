In an interview with Berla Mundi, Ofori Amponsah recounted the first time he met the legendary musician Daddy Lumba

He noted that he was in school at the time and he would roam in search of a music producer to listen to the songs he had

He said a CD vendor was the one who connected him to Daddy Lumba and that was how he broke into the music scene

Veteran musician Ofori Amponsah has hailed his fellow veteran musician Daddy Lumba for gifting him money upon meeting him the first time.

Ofori Amponsah hails Daddy Lumba for gifting him money the first time they met. Image credit: @oforiamponsahofficial and @realdaddylumba

Source: Instagram

Ofori Amponsah recounts meeting Daddy Lumba

Recounting how he met Daddy Lumba to host of the Day Show, Berla Mundi, Ofori Amponsah said that before breaking into the music scene, he went out every day to find someone to listen to his songs on his CD player.

"I was in school. After school, I will just pick up my CDs and go around. I went to a CD shop around Lapaz. That was the last day. I just wanted to give up because I had been walking for about four years trying to find somebody."

Recounting the story, Ofori Amponsah said the shop attendant asked whether he was a music producer, to which he replied no. However, the shop attendant listened to his songs and loved them.

Below is Daddy Lumba and Ofori Amponsah's collaboration together:

The Otoolege hitmaker said that after the shop attendant had finished listening to his songs, he told him about Daddy Lumba and that the veteran musician was searching for young talents.

He noted that the shop attendant helped him break into the music scene. Unfortunately, he did not know his current whereabouts to thank him again.

Recounting how he met the Makra Mo hitmaker, Ofori Amponsah said the legendary musician was taken aback when he discovered he was the talent behind the lovely songs he had listened to.

"[Daddy Lumba] just entered the room; came back with an envelope. That was like GH¢5,000 in those times and he said you are a star."

Ofori Amponsah added that the songs took another four or five years to be released because the legendary musician had given up on production. He was also schooling then but was unfortunately sacked and had to make ends meet.

Kuami Eugene speaks about gospel singers

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene was unhappy about how gospel musician Joyce Blessing promoted Victory, a song he wrote.

In a trending video, he applauded gospel singer Empress Gifty for her passionate promotion of Watch Me, a song he had also penned.

He compared the two gospel singers and noted that Empress Gifty knew much about music promotion and advised others to take notes.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh