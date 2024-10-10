Adesope Olajide called on Ghanaian artistes to promote media appearances on their various social media platforms

The Nigerian broadcaster explained that support for the local media would boost images on the international scene

Olajide emphasised the need for the musicians and the media to collaborate and push creative projects worldwide

Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide has sent a message to Ghanaian musicians to support the local media.

Adesope Olajide advises Ghanaian musicians

In a recent interview, Adesope Olajide stated that Ghanaian musicians needed the local media to thrive if they wanted to make great strides on the international scene.

The Nigerian personality, who recently interviewed King Promise, emphasised the need for artists to promote their interactions with the media on their social media platforms.

He explained that this would help boost the media's image and credibility on the international scene.

"If the artistes go to interviews, post it, show it, and let the world know this is the local media supporting the culture back home here. By that way, when people come here, they think of those local media first and they also think highly of those platforms."

Adesope Olajide acknowledged the many challenges local media outlets encounter in their attempts to gain audiences outside the country without covering international events.

The 3 Shots of Tequila UK podcast host called on the media and musicians to collaborate and project Ghanaian music to a foreign audience.

The media back home has one job. That job is to project artistes and creatives to Ghana and also make sure that when the world comes here to see them, they see the presentation on an international level. It's not about really going international. It's more about the artistes working with the media platforms to let the world see what the media is doing here."

Adesope Olajide's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from social media users.

boydoeghofficial commented:

"Pls. Pls GOD bless u bra. Oooooo lord Ghana they have no regard for u and. Coming artist. Tell dem tell bra u super guy 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿."

linkspodcast commented:

"He’s just speaking my mind."

__sneak.inz commented:

"Thank you."

osagyefo1k commented:

"You always speak positive 👏👏."

kwabenamolegh21 commented:

"You have said everything, boss. Our musicians should come and listen."

Amaarae laments lack of support from Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amaarae spoke about Ghanaians' reception towards her since she returned to the country in 2017.

She claimed that she gets unnecessary hate from many of her countrymen because she is a woman who is bold and expressive.

