Ghanaian musician Safo Newman has protested against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, in his latest song I Can't Think Far.

Safo Newman releases a new song criticising galamsey. Photo source: safonewman

Source: Instagram

The song, promoted through a TikTok video, directly addressed Ghanaian leaders and those involved in the destructive practice, highlighting the harm it caused to the environment and communities.

In the TikTok clip, Safo Newman sang the tune with passion, drawing attention to the devastating impact of galamsey.

The song has sparked reactions, with many social media users praising him for using his music to confront the issue head-on.

The galamsey scourge has been a major problem in Ghana for years, leading to deforestation, polluted rivers, and destroyed farmlands.

The song comes amid numerous protests in the country over the past few months.

Ghanaians praise Safo Newman for new song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Safo Newman's new song.

Frank Garuba said:

"those saying it's political song nyinaaa ni tw3asede ahhh are we serious at all something is costing damage to the entire nation"

Dorothy Animah Anning🇬🇭 wrote:

"Hmm, what's happening in Ghana is really sad🥺. Your Song is really insightful and came at the right time Star ✨ baakop3💯. Keep up the good work"

Niftison said:

"This tune has fulfilled a branch of a good music; Which is educative.....Keep it up...🔥🥰🙏"

🤑STEPHEN said:

"You’re doing the most keep it up broda "

Anti-galamsey protesters released on bail

The fight against galamsey led to some protesters being arrested, but they have since been released.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ama Governor and other protesters were granted bail and freed.

The protesters were granted bail of GH¢70,000 on October 7, 2024, with many upset by the bail terms.

