Steve Quamz, the lookalike of musician Kuami Eugene, caused a stir on social media after unveiling the lookalike of musician King Paluta at his house party

In the video, King Paluta's lookalike was seen performing his hit song Makoma while guests at the house party sang along

The video had many people wondering how Steve Quamz always got a lookalike for a celebrity once they became more famous

Steve Quamz, the lookalike of musician Kuami Eugene, has unveiled the lookalike of musician King Paluta, at a house party.

Steve Quamz unveils King Paluta's lookalike. Image Credit: @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

King Paluta's clone surfaces

Steve Quamz, who is known for unveiling other lookalikes, including that of famous dancer Afronita, unveiled another one at his house party. The person looked like the 25th TGMA Best New Artiste, King Paluta.

The lookalike wore the same dreadlocks hairstyle as the Aseda hitmaker. Rocked a casual outfit: a hoodie and a pair of trousers.

He performed King Paluta's hit song Makoma while Steve Quamz cheered him on, and guests at the house party sang along and danced.

Video of King Paluta's clone performing.

Reactions to King Paluta's lookalike's video

Many people in the comment section talked about the lookalike's striking resemblance to King Paluta. Others wondered where Steve Quamz was always getting new celebrity lookalikes.

Below are the reactions to the video:

askofjj said:

"So our lookalikes are hiding waiting for us to blow then they show up. 😂"

m.e.a.l.z said:

"Person go Dey hustle soteeeey he never go see his lookalike if person blow before his lookalike too go appear 😂😂😂"

mr.chairman said:

"Jokes aside these lookalikes are real entertainers 😂😂😂"

nana_adjoa_lovia said:

"How do they suddenly get a lookalike real quick like that 😂it baffles me oo 😂"

santiago__907 said:

"Oh i thought it was him ooo. U mean its not him?"

mc.smilingsmith said:

"Make my lookalike appear make we make am together eehh. Eish!!! 😂😂😂😂😂"

kukua02 said:

"Kyer3 s3 as soon as U start singing naa ur lookalike will appear 😂😂😂😂"

krissy_360 said:

"They need yo arrest this guy 😂😂 he just look like him."

King Paluta's clone performing in video.

Safo Newman's lookalike quits lookalike job

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Safo Newman's lookalike appealing for help went viral on social media.

The young man, in the video, admitted that he had been struggling financially and opted to sell to make ends meet.

Many Ghanaians reacted to the video by discussing why he quit the lookalike job, while others were optimistic that he would get the help he needed.

Source: YEN.com.gh