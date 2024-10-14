2023 TGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, showed off his rollerskating skills when he took over Smac Sports Centre's indoor rollerskating space

Dressed casually and wearing the necessary safety gear, Blacko did a half split and skated joyfully and with ease

Many people admired the skills he displayed in the video, while others were concerned about his safety despite wearing safety gear

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif showed that besides music, he had an incredible talent for rollerskating.

Black Sherif rollerskates at Smac Sports Centre.

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif rollerskates at a park

As he is affectionately called by many, Blacko took to his X account to share a video of himself having a great time at the indoor rollerskating space at Smac Sports Centre.

Dressed casually in black, he wore knee-length jeans, a men's tank top, and rollerskating boots with lights radiating from the soles.

The Simmer Down hitmaker gave a half-split and continued skating, which caused many people to be concerned about his safety.

Video of Blacko rollerskating.

Reactions to Black Sherif's video

Many people in the video's comment section were concerned about his safety despite wearing safety gear like elbow and knee pads.

Others also requested that he drop another album or EP as they shared their anticipation since his last project, Take Care of Yourself Blacko EP in 2023 and The Villain I Never Was album in 2022.

Below are the reactions to the rollerskating video:

@_sevenn6 said:

"drop the album before you break your leg na we’re tired of waiting sef"

@thebig_freddie said:

"Blacko dey tear me pass ah what’s this? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Lechiboroni said:

"Time to cool off 😎✌🏾after all is said and done ✅ album 💿 mode activated."

@0panaa_1 said:

"Drop album you Dey here Dey skate oh bro"

Lomo Lomo featured in Kudus' celebration video

YEN.com.gh reported that musicians KiDi and Black Sherif's collaboration, Lomo Lomo, was featured in a video shared by West Ham United on TikTok.

The English Premier League club shared a video of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus's goal celebration from the Ipswich Town match.

The video featured the Lomo Lomo song, generating exciting reactions from Ghanaians online.

Source: YEN.com.gh