When a child is born, several people are happy and show their joy in various ways, which have become normal

However, this new father showed his joy after his baby arrived by spraying money on the child in the hospital

His excitement and action has left many social media users with different opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian father was overjoyed after his wife gave birth to a baby and showed it unexpectedly.

The young dad sprayed money on the newborn baby to welcome the child and show how elated he was to meet his offspring.

A happy Ghanaian father splashes money over his newborn baby to welcome him. Photo credit: @xghana

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the baby’s father sprayed fresh GH¢5 notes, which he held on the child. From the video, it seems they were still in the hospital, but the dad could not wait for them to get home.

The baby was lying in a cot and asleep while all this was happening. As the father sprayed the money, some people who were present said it meant the child would be rich and never lack financially.

They also admonished the child to take the excellent character of the father and leave the bad ones behind.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on father spraying money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @xghana_. Read them below:

@xpakoto asked:

“Omo! Which kain color grading be this na?”

@MAzietaku said:

"Villagers are suffering."

@drakedewoo1 wrote:

"Ahhh 5 Cedis ? How Can he become a billionaire with 5 Cedis"

@ebenadjetey3 said:

"Me personally ago secure the DNA TEST first.💀"

@GGeorgies wrote:

"Contamination"

@Approchurz said:

"The galamsey people this ooo"

@toosweetksarp wrote:

"You want the money, you don't want the suban b)ne 😂😂😂"

@D_evil0 said:

"Small time he go talk say ino be ein pikin make dem do DNA 🤣"

Source: YEN.com.gh