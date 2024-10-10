KiDi and Black Sherif's collaboration, Lomo Lomo, was featured in a video shared by West Ham United on TikTok

The English Premier League club made a highlight video of Mohammed Kudus from the Ipswich Town match

West Ham's TikTok video featuring the Lomo Lomo song has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians online

Ghanaian musicians KiDi and Black Sherif made the headlines after West Ham United featured their song in a recent highlight video for Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham features Lomo Lomo in Kudus' video

Mohammed Kudus dazzled fans and grabbed his first goal of the 2014/2025 Premier League season against Ipswich Town on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

West Ham United shared a video of some key moments involving the Black Stars attacker from the game, which ended 4-1 in favour of the East London team.

The 21-second footage captured Kudus' point-blank header goal, his trademark celebration of sitting on a stool with his back to the fans, and his substitution from the match, which saw him receive a standing ovation from the crowd.

West Ham's highlight video also featured KiDi's music collaboration, Lomo Lomo, with his colleague Black Sherif as the background sound.

KiDi and Black Sherif released Lomo Lomo on July 31, 2024. The song received positive reviews from fans and critics and dominated the airwaves and Ghanaian music charts.

The song's music video recently amassed a million views on YouTube after 11 days of its release on the platform.

Watch the video below:

West Ham's TikTok video excites Ghanaians

Many impressed Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to share positive reactions to Wet Ham's new video of Mohammed Kudus on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

KOBBYRICH commented:

"Kudus the do me LOM LOM 😂😂🔥🤭💃@West Ham United."

Mr_Adu_offcial commented:

"Eii west ham and Ghana music 😁😁😋."

Francis commented:

"What shows the person handling this west ham page is not a Ghanaian(one love)❤️❤️😂😂😂."

Ènexty commented:

"Always Iconic 🔥."

Morefit Apiaries commented:

"Hope to see more of this celebration. 💪."

West Ham features Jejereje in Kudus' video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham featured Stonebwoy's Jejereje song in a Mohammed Kudus goal celebration video on TikTok.

The video captured the Ghanaian attacker sitting on a stool with his back to the fans after he scored his recent goal against Ipswich Town.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

