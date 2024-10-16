Oxlade, in an interview, disclosed how he has experienced more love in Ghana than in Nigeria

The Nigerian musician who has collaborated with Ghanaian acts such as Sarkodie said in Nigeria, some Og's try to sabotage his career

He mentioned that the Ghanaian music scene gave him a strong sense of belonging, referencing his collaboration with Sarkodie

Nigerian singer Oxlade has divulged that he feels more appreciated in Ghana than in his home country. In an interview, the artiste shared that while Ghanaian fans and the music industry have embraced him warmly, he has faced opposition from some Nigerian industry veterans.

Oxlade, who has worked with top Ghanaian artistes like Sarkodie, said that his experience in Ghana has been positive, giving him a strong sense of belonging. He credited his collaboration with Sarkodie on his debut album, Oxlade from Africa, as a key moment in his career.

The Nigerian star claimed that certain OGs in the Nigerian music industry have tried to sabotage his career. According to the singer, these individuals have attempted to control his progress, not for musical reasons but due to personal grudges.

He noted that some of these veterans take offence at small issues, such as feeling disrespected when he does not greet them in a certain way.

Oxlade sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ellite_FCB said:

"Na Loud 😂 Ghana loud dey make you Yan nonsense when the real times come they will separate you wise up bro 9ja always love you,"

Horlazz0011 commented:

"It’s normal and I can’t blame him for saying that fr How many better artist Ghana get compare to Nigeria So if they see one good song"

jeremiahUTD said:

"If he really said this let him just move to Ghana there we sef no rate the fool"

Singer thanks McBrown

Ghanaian musicians have received love from colleague entertainers like Nana Ama McBrown.

YEN.com.gh reported that Mima Afrika said a big thank you to the actress for giving her a platform.

Mima Afrika was impressed by the compassion when she was featured on her TV show on Onua TV.

