Fameye, in an interview, shared the backstory of his newly released hit single titled Very Soon

The singer said that he recorded the song in a hotel room in Atlanta with music producer Willis Beatz

Fameye said that he did not write any lyrics and that it all came to him during the recording session

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has detailed the creative process behind his latest song, Very Soon.

Ghanaian singer Fameye shares the story behind his Very Soon song. Photo source: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The former OGB music signee released Very Soon as a gift to his fans as he celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Since its release, the song has become a smash hit and has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

Very Soon has also made massive strides on multiple music charts and digital music streaming platforms.

Fameye shares story behind Very Soon song

In a recent interview with media personality Giovani Caleb, Fameye shared that the recording for the song was a special moment for him.

He stated that he contacted music producer Willis Beatz for the recording session in his hotel room in Atlanta during a trip to the US.

Singer Fameye noted that Willis Beatz had sent him the beat for the song several months before their session, but he ignored it.

"I was in Atlanta when I heard Willis Beatz was in the city. I told him to link up with me in my hotel room. So he pulled up and played the beat, and this was the same one he had sent me like six months ago, but I didn't give my ear to it."

The Not God hitmaker said that the producer told him he felt there was something special in the beat for him. Fameye shared that the song's lyrics quickly came to him as he was in a great mood while living in a skyscraper.

He said he knew the song's potential, so he stopped the recording session and went to another producer's studio to complete the production.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Fameye's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments from fans on social media in reaction to Fameye's remarks about Very Soon.

Linus Siaw commented:

"The song dey enter me too much 🥰🥰 I remember Fameye during his MTN Hit Maker days. Very good rapper but glad he switched to sing.. Micgbee♥️♥️."

ABCmusik commented:

"Was the wahye saaa necessary? sometimes we create problems for our musicians kwa."

ME SIKA NTI commented:

"Some of us eer ..we just need voice coaching ooo."

Ľîfèôf Ÿhâw Ñhyîřâbhà commented:

"Peter to de world."

@FiifyDiamond commented:

"The song bi fire ooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥😂. Chale."

Fameye performs Very Soon on Glitch Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye delivered a performance of his Very Soon song in a live session.

The talented Ghanaian singer performed his song for Glitch Africa with members of the Nkyinkyim band.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh